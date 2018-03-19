- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two Men Arrested Following Bar Fight in Mt. Pleasant

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 19, 2018
151 Views
0

Two men were arrested after a fight at a bar in Mt. Pleasant.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Mt. Pleasant Police say three men got into a disagreement outside of the Bird Bar and Grill.

During the disagreement, a gun fell onto the ground.

The men began fighting, and the bouncer called police.

After the fight, one of the men picked up the gun and two ran away from the scene.

The victim, a 25 year-old Suttons Bay man was uninjured.

Police later found the two men on W. Michigan St., and took them into custody.

One of the men faces assault and battery charges, and both face weapons violations.

Post Views: 151



Trending Now
Police Find Missing 15 Year-Old Cadillac Girl Safe
Remington Hernandez March 16, 2018
Blood Donations Encouraged During Red Cross Month
Remington Hernandez March 17, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Two Men Arrested Following Bar Fight in Mt. Pleasant
Share No Comment