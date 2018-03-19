Two Men Arrested Following Bar Fight in Mt. Pleasant

Two men were arrested after a fight at a bar in Mt. Pleasant.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Mt. Pleasant Police say three men got into a disagreement outside of the Bird Bar and Grill.

During the disagreement, a gun fell onto the ground.

The men began fighting, and the bouncer called police.

After the fight, one of the men picked up the gun and two ran away from the scene.

The victim, a 25 year-old Suttons Bay man was uninjured.

Police later found the two men on W. Michigan St., and took them into custody.

One of the men faces assault and battery charges, and both face weapons violations.