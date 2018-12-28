Two Men Arrested After Drive-by Shooting in Montcalm County

Deputies in Montcalm County have arrested two men in connection with a drive by shooting.

Friday, Deputies were called to a home on the 18000 block of West Church Rd after reports of shots fired.

The 37 year-old homeowner was outside of the home during the shooting and was not injured.

There were two other residents in the home that were also not injured. The shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

And later at around 2:53 AM, deputies responded to a domestic report at other residence. It turned out the possible suspect in the shooting had returned to his home and argued with his wife.

The suspect fled from the home running into the nearby woods after deputies arrived.

After an intensive search, both suspects were taken into custody.

Both 23 year-old Kody Rankin of from Howard City and 23 year-old Jeramy Slagel of Morley have been charged with multiple felonies including discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.