Two Local Organizations Team Up to Give Out Over 300k Masks in Northern Michigan

The United Way of Northwest Michigan and Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan are planning to distribute KN95 masks to multiple cities in the area.

Starting Feb. 2, Emmet, Kalkaska, and Grand Traverse Counties all are planning to receive additional supplies for seniors and others that may benefit from the community distribution.

There will be 10 masks available per person, per vehicle, with a maximum of 50 per vehicle.

This drive-up service will last until each station closes, or if they run out of supplies, whichever comes first.

All people inside their vehicles must wear a mask.

Antrim and Kalkaska counties will be partnering with local establishments to distribute additional supplies.

In Benzie County, a distribution event is being planned with the Benzie bus.

There will either be a drive-through event, or supplies will be delivered.

Additional details will be announced later in the next week. For more information, check out unitedwaynwmi.org/kn95masks