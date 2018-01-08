Two Killed in Osceola County Crash

Two people were killed in a crash that happened in Osceola County over the weekend.

MSP Troopers were called to the three vehicle crash at the intersection of Mackinaw Trail and 11 Mile Road in Osceola County’s Lincoln Township shortly before 1 Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say a Ford Focus driven by a 68-year-old woman from Lake was traveling on 11 Mile Road and had stopped at the intersection.

She then pulled onto Mackinaw Trail, into the path of a northbound Dodge Caliber.

The collision pushed the two vehicles into a third, a Chevy Aveo that was stopped on the west side of 11 Mile Road.

The driver of the Focus died at the scene.

Her passenger, a 70-year-old man, had critical injuries and was taken to Reed City Spectrum where he later died.

Two people in the other vehicles were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The crash is still being investigated.