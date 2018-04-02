Two Killed in Charlevoix County Crash

Two people died in a crash in Charlevoix County.

That accident happened on Saturday in Marion Township.

Charlevoix County deputies responded to the accident on Barnard Road near Gregory Road along with MSP Troopers and EMS shortly before 7pm.

A witness told deputies that they saw the vehicle speeding before the crash.

Two people were reported dead at the scene, while a third was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.