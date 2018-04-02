- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two Killed in Charlevoix County Crash

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 2, 2018
277 Views
0

Two people died in a crash in Charlevoix County.

That accident happened on Saturday in Marion Township.

Charlevoix County deputies responded to the accident on Barnard Road near Gregory Road along with MSP Troopers and EMS shortly before 7pm.

A witness told deputies that they saw the vehicle speeding before the crash.

Two people were reported dead at the scene, while a third was taken to the hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Post Views: 277



Trending Now
Sault Ste Marie Police ask for help Identifying Person in Photo
Jacob Owens March 27, 2018
14 Hospitalized After Church Bus Rolls Onto Side In Roscommon County
Remington Hernandez March 31, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Two Killed in Charlevoix County Crash
Share No Comment