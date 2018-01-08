- Advertisement -
Two Injured in Head-On Collision

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On January 8, 2018
Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened in Mason County.

That crash happened shortly after noon on Saturday along the Pere Marquette Highway, north of First in Pere Marquette Township.

That’s where deputies say a southbound vehicle lost control on the icy overpass, slid to the left, into the path of a northbound vehicle.

The two then collided head-on.

The drivers of the vehicles were the only ones injured in the crash, and they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

