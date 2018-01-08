Two Injured in Head-On Collision
Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened in Mason County.
That crash happened shortly after noon on Saturday along the Pere Marquette Highway, north of First in Pere Marquette Township.
That’s where deputies say a southbound vehicle lost control on the icy overpass, slid to the left, into the path of a northbound vehicle.
The two then collided head-on.
The drivers of the vehicles were the only ones injured in the crash, and they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.