Two Injured After Semi Hits Ambulance Transporting Patient

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 24, 2019
An ambulance transferring a patient was involved in a crash with a semi in Manistee County on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at the intersection of 13 Mile Rd. and Healy Lake Rd. in Springdale Township.

A preliminary investigation found that the semi was going west on 13 mile when it was unable to stop at the intersection.

It soon hit the ambulance, flipping it on its side, injuring those inside and damaging the vehicle.

The semi itself went onto crash into nearby power lines before stopping.

The patient the ambulance was carrying continued on to Traverse City Munson, while the medic was taken to Manistee Munson.

The truck driver was uninjured and the crash remains under investigation.

