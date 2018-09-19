Two In Custody After Crime Spree In Multiple Counties, North Carolina

Two are in custody after confessing to multiple car thefts in Newaygo County, Muskegon County, Kentwood, and North Carolina.

On September 10th, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office investigated a double stolen vehicle complaint at two different locations in Southern Newaygo County.

Several chainsaws were also reported stolen.

During the investigation, deputies were contacted by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office who were also investigating several stolen vehicles in Muskegon, North Carolina, and Kentwood Michigan.

Two suspects were arrested in Newaygo County in connection to the stolen vehicles and chainsaws.

The two men also confessed to the crimes in Muskegon, North Carolina, and Kentwood.

Both men will appear in 78th District Court in White Cloud.