Two Illinois Men Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Crash in Mason Co.

Two men from Illinois are in the hospital with serous injuries after a traffic crash in Mason County.

Monday, deputies were called to a serious traffic crash on Custer Road near Millerton in Fountain.

The vehicle’s “crash alert system” alerted authorities of the crash and that unconscious driver appeared to be trapped inside.

Deputies arrived and found a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup in a ditch. The right side door into a tree, pinning the passenger.

The driver a 54 year-old man from Prospect Heights, Illinois and the passenger a 58 year-old Chicago man received serious injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital to recover.

Deputies say alcohol appears to be factor in this new year eve crash.