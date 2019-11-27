- Advertisement -
Two Hurt in Missaukee Co. Oil Well Explosion

Staff Writer Posted On November 27, 2019
An oil well explosion in Norwich Township– put two men to the hospital…

Missaukee County Deputies–responded to a report of the explosion –that happened around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

A 65 year old Kalkaska man– and a 56 year old Gaylord man were both burned in the explosion — but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

They were taken to Munson Hospital in Grayling.

An investigation– determined oil crews– were servicing the oil well when the explosion occurred.

