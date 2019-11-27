Two Hurt in Missaukee Co. Oil Well Explosion

An oil well explosion in Norwich Township– put two men to the hospital…

Missaukee County Deputies–responded to a report of the explosion –that happened around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

A 65 year old Kalkaska man– and a 56 year old Gaylord man were both burned in the explosion — but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

They were taken to Munson Hospital in Grayling.

An investigation– determined oil crews– were servicing the oil well when the explosion occurred.