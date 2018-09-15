- Advertisement -
Two Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Wexford County

Remington Hernandez Posted On September 15, 2018
Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Wexford County.

At around 6:10 Saturday night, deputies and rescue crews responded to M-55 near S. 27 1/2 Rd in Cherry Grove Township.

Once on scene, firefighters found two people pinned in a vehicle.

According to deputies, the car was going east on M-55 when the driver lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting several trees and rolling over.

Crews had to extricate the 27 year-old female driver and 33 year-old male passenger before they were hospitalized for serious injuries.

Their current conditions are unknown and the crash is still under investigation.

