Two Hospitalized After Motorcycle Collides with Deer in Wexford Co.

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 10, 2020
A Big Rapids man and a Manton woman both had to be airlifted to the hospital after a crash on US-131.

Police say Monday evening the 21-year-old Big Rapids man hit a deer while on a motorcycle in Haring Township. 

The driver is reported to have a possible broken arm and road rash.  

The passenger, a 29-year-old Manton woman, was also airlifted to the hospital. 

Her injuries were not clear but authorities say she complained of head and neck pain as well as road rash.

