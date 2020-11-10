Two Hospitalized After Motorcycle Collides with Deer in Wexford Co.

A Big Rapids man and a Manton woman both had to be airlifted to the hospital after a crash on US-131.

Police say Monday evening the 21-year-old Big Rapids man hit a deer while on a motorcycle in Haring Township.

The driver is reported to have a possible broken arm and road rash.

The passenger, a 29-year-old Manton woman, was also airlifted to the hospital.

Her injuries were not clear but authorities say she complained of head and neck pain as well as road rash.