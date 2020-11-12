- Advertisement -
Two Hospitalized After Mecosta Co. Crash, Police Suspect Drugs as Factor

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 12, 2020
Two Big Rapids residents are in the hospital after a car crash in Mecosta Township. 

Police say the accident happened Wednesday on Northland Dr. and Filmore Road. 

The names of the victims have yet to be released, police only identifying them as a man and woman in their 30’s. 

Details on the crash are scarce but police do believe drugs are a factor. 

Both the man and woman were taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids. 

