Two Hospitalized After Five Car Crash in Mecosta County
Posted On December 22, 2020
Two people are in the hospital after a five-car crash.
Police say the crash happened on US 131 Tuesday morning when a 30-year-old woman had a medical emergency.
The woman rear-ended a 62-year-old woman from Reed City.
This then led to a domino effect.
The Reed City woman then was hit by two other vehicles.
A 60-year-old man then hit one of the disabled vehicles involved in the accident.
The 30-year-old woman was not injured, while the two other women had to be hospitalized.