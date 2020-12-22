- Advertisement -
Two Hospitalized After Five Car Crash in Mecosta County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 22, 2020
Two people are in the hospital after a five-car crash. 

Police say the crash happened on US 131 Tuesday morning when a 30-year-old woman had a medical emergency. 

The woman rear-ended a 62-year-old woman from Reed City. 

This then led to a domino effect. 

The Reed City woman then was hit by two other vehicles. 

A 60-year-old man then hit one of the disabled vehicles involved in the accident. 

The 30-year-old woman was not injured, while the two other women had to be hospitalized. 

