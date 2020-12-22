Two Hospitalized After Five Car Crash in Mecosta County

Two people are in the hospital after a five-car crash.

Police say the crash happened on US 131 Tuesday morning when a 30-year-old woman had a medical emergency.

The woman rear-ended a 62-year-old woman from Reed City.

This then led to a domino effect.

The Reed City woman then was hit by two other vehicles.

A 60-year-old man then hit one of the disabled vehicles involved in the accident.

The 30-year-old woman was not injured, while the two other women had to be hospitalized.