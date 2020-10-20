Two Hospitalized After Filer Township Crash
A car crash sent two people to the hospital Monday.
Police say the accident happened on US 31 near Fox Farm Road in Filer Township.
A Volkwagen was driving Southbound on US 31 and hit a semi tractor going north while crossing the centerline.
The Volkswagen was driven by a 30-year-old Chicago man and had a 28-year-old woman in passenger, also from Chicago.
Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi tractor was not injured.
Police say drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.