Two Hospitalized After Filer Township Crash

A car crash sent two people to the hospital Monday.

Police say the accident happened on US 31 near Fox Farm Road in Filer Township.

A Volkwagen was driving Southbound on US 31 and hit a semi tractor going north while crossing the centerline.

The Volkswagen was driven by a 30-year-old Chicago man and had a 28-year-old woman in passenger, also from Chicago.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi tractor was not injured.

Police say drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.