Two Hospitalized After Filer Township Crash

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 20, 2020
A car crash sent two people to the hospital Monday. 

Police say  the accident happened on US 31 near Fox Farm Road in Filer Township. 

A Volkwagen was driving Southbound on US 31 and hit a semi tractor going north while crossing the centerline. 

The Volkswagen was driven by a 30-year-old Chicago man and had a 28-year-old woman in passenger, also from Chicago. 

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver of the semi tractor was not injured. 

Police say drugs or alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. 

