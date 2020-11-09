Two Hospitalized After Crash in Mecosta County

A three car crash sent two people to the hospital Friday.

Police say it all happened when a 27-year-old man from Mount Pleasant hit a deer on 30th Avenue.

A second car driven by a 21-year-old woman began to slow down as she approached the man.

That’s when a third car driven by a 62-year-old man hit the 27-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman.

All three vehicles were totaled.

The 62-year-old male and his wife, a 57-year-old female from the Greenville area were transported to the Big Rapids hospital by Mecosta County EMS for non-life threatening injuries.