Two Hospitalized After Crash in Mecosta County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 9, 2020
A three car crash sent two people to the hospital Friday. 

Police say it all happened when a 27-year-old man from Mount Pleasant hit a deer on 30th Avenue. 

A second car driven by a 21-year-old woman began to slow down as she approached the man. 

That’s when a third car driven by a 62-year-old man hit the 27-year-old man and the 21-year-old woman. 

All three vehicles were totaled. 

The 62-year-old male and his wife, a 57-year-old female from the Greenville area were transported to the Big Rapids hospital by Mecosta County EMS for non-life threatening injuries.  

