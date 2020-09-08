- Advertisement -
Two Hospitalized After Crash, Car Catches Fire in Clare Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 8, 2020
A car catches on fire and a man is rescued with the jaws of life after a crash in Sheridan Township. 

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Beaverton Road and Bailey Lake Avenue. 

A 72-year-old downstate man threw a stop sign on Beaverton Road causing an 18-year old Battle Creek man to crash into him. 

The 72-year-old man now identified as Garrett Wojton, then got trapped inside his truck. 

18-year-old Bredon Madsen car later caught on fire, but was thankfully put out by a bystander. 

Wojton was rescued by fire crews with the jaws of life. 

Madsen and Wojton were both taken to the hospital for minor injuries. 

