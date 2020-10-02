- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Two Grand Rapids Men Arrested for Prescription Fraud in Chippewa Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 2, 2020
67 Views
0

Two men now face 20 charges between the two of them for fraud. 

Chippewa County police say the duo is responsible for prescription fraud. 

Leroy McKay and Deiontreay Craft both allegedly called in a prescription to a Sault Ste. Marie pharmacy pretending to be a doctor from down state. 

Police say they waited at the pharmacy for the men and arrested them. 

After further investigation police found a stolen gun and more prescription drugs in their car. 

Police say they think the pair got the drugs illegally from another location. 

They both now face ten charges each.

Post Views: 67



Trending Now
Petoskey Man Sentenced to Prison for Slew of Cheboygan, Charlevoix Co. Home Invasions
Sierra Searcy September 25, 2020
Governor Whitmer Reopens Movie Theaters, Strengthens Mask Requirements in Schools 
Andrea Ludema September 25, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Two Grand Rapids Men Arrested for Prescription Fraud in Chippewa Co.
Share No Comment