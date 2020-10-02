Two Grand Rapids Men Arrested for Prescription Fraud in Chippewa Co.

Two men now face 20 charges between the two of them for fraud.

Chippewa County police say the duo is responsible for prescription fraud.

Leroy McKay and Deiontreay Craft both allegedly called in a prescription to a Sault Ste. Marie pharmacy pretending to be a doctor from down state.

Police say they waited at the pharmacy for the men and arrested them.

After further investigation police found a stolen gun and more prescription drugs in their car.

Police say they think the pair got the drugs illegally from another location.

They both now face ten charges each.