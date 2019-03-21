Two From Florida Arrested Following 100MPH+ Chase in Grand Traverse County

Two people from Florida were taken into custody after reportedly leading Grand Traverse County deputies on a chase.

It happened around 11:45 Tuesday night after a deputy tried to stop a Chevy Malibu for a traffic violation on US-31 South near Ellis Lake Rd.

According to the sheriff’s office, when the deputy activated his lights and siren, the car sped up, eventually reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The car continued east through Chums Corners onto Keystone Rd. where a sergeant was able to deploy stop sticks.

The Malibu hit the stop sticks, ran off the road, and got stuck in a snow bank.

The driver, a 28 year old Dade City, Florida man, was soon arrested for fleeing and driving on a suspended license.

A search of the car allegedly found two syringes, a baggie of suspected Marijuana, and empty alcohol containers.

The passenger, a 28 year old Spring Hill, Florida woman, was then arrested for possession of meth.