Two Emmett County Men Arrested For Selling Meth, Hydrocodone and Suboxone
Posted On November 14, 2019
Two men were arrested in Emmett County by detectives from the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement for the distribution of meth, heroin, hydrocodone and suboxone.
Robert Christopher Honeysette, a 27-year-old Oden resident and 25-year-old Paul Douglass Droste II face several charges.
A search warrant was issued where the drugs were seized and more evidence was found for the sale of drugs.
Robert Christopher Honeysette faces one count maintaining drug house and a high court misdemeanor.
Paul Douglas Droste II was arrested for two counts delivery of meth–one count delivery of heroin, each a $25-thousand-dollar fine.
He also faces one count possession to deliver suboxone.