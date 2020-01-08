Two Downstate Men Plead Guilty to Delivery Of Fentanyl in Grand Traverse Co.

Two downstate men now face 20-year felony charges for allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover cop.

Authorities say back in December these men Elan Chapman and Theodore Hudson traveled from downstate to Grand Traverse County to deliver 20 grams of fentanyl to a buyer who turned out to be an undercover cop.

After delivering the drugs, the duo was immediately arrested and taken to Grand Traverse County Jail.

During their recent court date, Chapman pled guilty to delivery of Fentanyl less than 50 grams and Hudson pled to conspiracy to deliver Fentanyl less than 50 grams.