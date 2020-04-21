Two Dead, One Hospitalized After Crash in Oceana Co.

A car crash on Monday has left two people dead and sent one person to the hospital.

Police say the crash happened when a man driving a Honda Accord northbound passed a car at a high speed in a no passing zone.

The driver, now identified as Josue Morales, lost control of his car and went off to the side of the road causing him to drive into the southbound lane, hitting a van driven by Vicki Branch.

The two vehicles collided, caught on fire and became engulfed in flames.

When authorities arrived at the scene a firefighter laid his body over the hood of the van as a means to protect Branch from the flames.

She was then pulled from her car and taken to the hospital.

Unfortunately the driver of the Honda, Josue Morales, along with the passenger in his car died at the scene.