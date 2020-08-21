Two Dead, Five Hospitalized After Fatal Crash in Sheridan Township

Two people are dead after a crash in Sheridan Township.

Authorities say the crash happened Thursday around 7:43 p.m at the intersection of Maple Island Road and West 80th Street.

A Jeep going west ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck going north.

Five passengers in total, of both vehicles, were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep ,a 35-year-old Kent City woman, was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 65-year-old Fremont man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation and the names of the deceased has yet to be released.