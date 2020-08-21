- Advertisement -
Two Dead, Five Hospitalized After Fatal Crash in Sheridan Township

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 21, 2020
Two people are dead after a crash in Sheridan Township. 

Authorities say the crash happened Thursday around 7:43 p.m at the intersection of Maple Island Road and West 80th Street. 

A Jeep going west ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck going north. 

Five passengers in total, of both vehicles, were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

The driver of the Jeep ,a 35-year-old Kent City woman, was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the pickup, a 65-year-old Fremont man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. 

The crash is still under investigation and the names of the deceased has yet to be released. 

Two Dead, Five Hospitalized After Fatal Crash in Sheridan Township
