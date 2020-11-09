- Advertisement -
Two Dead After House Fire in Antrim County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On November 9, 2020
Police say Saturday they arrived at the scene of a house fire in the Village of Bellaire to find the home fully engulfed in flames. 

One victim, a 59-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 

After further investigation police found two people dead in the home. 

Names of the victims have yet to be released, police only describing them as a 85-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man. 

Investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway. 

