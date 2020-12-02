Two Dead After Head-On Crash in Montcalm County

Two people are dead after a head-on crash on M-46.

Police say the crash happened Monday evening near Cedar Lake Road in Home Township.

The two drivers, a 21-year-old man, and a 23-year-old woman died due to their injuries.

Police say the man has now been identified as Josue Chaparro.

Chaparro crossed the centerline hitting the woman now identified as Breanna Vanhorn.

An investigation into the crash is still underway but police believe alcohol played a factor.