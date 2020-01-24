Two Dead After Fire in Kalkaska County

Two people are now dead after a fire in Kalkaska Township.

Authorities say they were initially told that the two residents were out of the home, but once they arrived at the scene they found that the two residents reentered the home to save their pets.

Search and rescue efforts were made but unfortunately had to be stopped because of the dangerous conditions.

After the fire was put out, firefighters found the 56-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman both inside, dead.

