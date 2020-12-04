- Advertisement -
Two Dead After Crash in Antrim County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 4, 2020
Police say two people have died after a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 31.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Erickson Road in Milton Township. 

Police say the crash happened when a woman was driving a Chrysler South and tried to pass a truck. 

After passing the truck she was unable to merge back into her lane and hit a Hyundai going North. 

The Hyundai then hit a utility truck. 

Both the drivers of the Chrsiyler and Hyundai died at the scene. 

The crash is still under investigation.

