Two Dead After Crash in Antrim County
Posted On December 4, 2020
Police say two people have died after a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 31.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Erickson Road in Milton Township.
Police say the crash happened when a woman was driving a Chrysler South and tried to pass a truck.
After passing the truck she was unable to merge back into her lane and hit a Hyundai going North.
The Hyundai then hit a utility truck.
Both the drivers of the Chrsiyler and Hyundai died at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.