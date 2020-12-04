Two Dead After Crash in Antrim County

Police say two people have died after a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 31.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Erickson Road in Milton Township.

Police say the crash happened when a woman was driving a Chrysler South and tried to pass a truck.

After passing the truck she was unable to merge back into her lane and hit a Hyundai going North.

The Hyundai then hit a utility truck.

Both the drivers of the Chrsiyler and Hyundai died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.