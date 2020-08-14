- Advertisement -
Two Dead After Alpena Township Structure Fire

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 14, 2020
Two people were found dead after a structure fire in Alpena Township. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene at Long Lake Road to find the building engulfed in flames. 

After putting the fire out authorities found two bodies in the debris Thursday night. 

The victims are identified as 60-year-old James Anthony Polluch of Stanwood and 58-year-old Michael Phillip Polluch of Alpena. 

Detectives are working to determine the cause of the fire and deaths.

Two Dead After Alpena Township Structure Fire
