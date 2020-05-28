Two Daughters Arrested for Stealing Close to $13k from Mothers Account

Two women may now be spending sometime behind bars for embezzling money from a 79-year-old Grayling woman.

Police say the investigation goes back to February of this year after police were contacted by the Department of Health and Human Services who suspect fraud.

During the investigation authorities discovered money was being withdrawn from the victims accounts.

Nearly $13,000 was used from multiple account’s by the victims daughters, a 54-year old woman from Frederic and a 59-year-old woman from Grayling.

After further investigation the two suspects were arrested and taken to Crawford County Jail.

The duo are currently out on bond and are awaiting arraignment.