Two Charged With Operating A Meth Lab, Possession Of Drugs in Gladwin County

Suspicious activity lead to three arrests on several drug charges.

It happened in Gladwin County on Saturday.

That’s when a deputy on Lakeview Drive saw a suspicious vehicle in the area.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway and three occupants got out.

Once they saw the deputy, they took off on foot.

One of the occupants, a 19-year-old, was found hiding in a nearby home.

The driver, a 23-year-old, was found hiding in the lake near a dock.

And the final occupant, a 22-year-old was found hiding in a nearby shed.

Two of the suspects have been arraigned, the driver and the 22-year-old.

They are Brandon Robinette and Koty Harrington, both of Gladwin.

The sheriff’s office says they both warrants out for their arrest.

The reportedly told deputies that’s why they ran.

However, deputies say they found drugs, including marijuana and meth, in the vehicle, and a mobile one-pot meth lab.

Deputies also found marijuana in the house that the 19-year-old was hiding in.

All three suspects were arrested and lodged in the Gladwin County Jail.

Robinette and Harrington were charged with multiple drug warrants, including operating a meth lab.

The 19-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana, but he hasn’t been arraigned yet.

The investigation is ongoing.