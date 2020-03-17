Two Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Northern Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services informed Munson Health Care Monday night two patients tested positive and have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern Michigan.

One patient is from Leelanau County and is at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The other patient is at Munson Healthcare in Gaylord.

Both patients showed mild symptoms before being tested, and Munson is working on determining who the patients came contact to reduce possible spread.

Munson has now teamed up with state and local health departments as this situation continues to evolve.

They say they are closely monitoring developments in the patients and will continue to provide healthcare guidance and updates.

Munson Healthcare Public Information Officer Dianne Michalek says, “now more than ever it is imperative for the public to practice social distancing and good hygiene to prevent further spread”.

The CDC says symptoms of COVID-19 include the following and may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Difficulty breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

If you think you may have contracted or been exposed to coronavirus or COVID-19 the Centers for Disease Control says to call your healthcare provider for medical advice immediately.