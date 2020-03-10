Two Bay Mills Employees Possibly Exposed to Coronavirus

Two employees in Chippewa County may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The tribe says the employees may have exposed to the novel coronavirus while out of state in the D.C. area.

It is also believed the team members may have had contact with students and staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Bay Mills.

The tribe says they reached out to public health agencies immediately for advice and guidance and there has not yet been a confirmation on if the employees are infected.

The Boys and Girls Club (Bay Mills Club, Brimley Club, and Sault Ste. Marie) will be closed for the rest of this week until results can confirm if the employees were exposed or contracted the virus.