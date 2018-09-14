Two Arrested on Outstanding Warrants After Police Stop Van for Speeding

Police arrested two people with outstanding warrants after a traffic stop in Leelanau County Thursday morning.

According to police, a patrol sergeant stopped a red minivan for speeding on M-22, near Crain Hill Road.

The car was allegedly going over 70mph on the 55mph highway.

The driver was identified as a 25-year-old woman from Suttons Bay, and after checking with dispatch, she was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Grand Traverse County for retail fraud.

She was arrested, and the sergeant said they could also smell alcohol coming from her.

After field tests, she was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

A passenger in the van, a 24-year-old woman also from Suttons Bay, had an outstanding bench warrant out of Grand Traverse County.

She was arrested along with the driver.

Both women were lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.