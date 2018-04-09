- Advertisement -
Two Arrested on Drug, Weapon Charges after Traffic Stop

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 9, 2018
Two people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Crawford County.

That stop happened on Old 27 near M-93 Crawford County on Friday around 6 in the evening.

MSP Troopers say they stopped a car for speeding and for having a cracked windshield.

While speaking with the occupants the troopers say there was an “overwhelming” smell of marijuana.

They searched the vehicle, and that’s when they found a loaded handgun next to the passenger seat, and another gun in the trunk.

Troopers also found several narcotics, including analogues and marijuana.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, and the passenger a 24-year-old man, both from Crawford County, were arrested on charges that included possession of analogues, carrying concealed weapons, and felony firearm.

They were lodged in the Crawford County Jail.

