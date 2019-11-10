Two Arrested In Grand Traverse County Drug Bust

Grand Traverse County deputies took two people into custody following a tip.

Late last week, the sheriff’s office interdiction team stopped a vehicle in the area of Chums Corners.

Deputies say the car was suspected to be involved in meth sales.

Two people, a man and a woman, were inside the vehicle and were found to have warrants.

And, during an investigation, deputies also learned the vehicle was stolen from Kalamazoo.

A search then found 58 grams of meth and three grams of suspected heroin that police say was packaged for distribution.

A search was soon executed at an area hotel room where the two had been staying.

Deputies say evidence of drug sales and a small amount of suspected meth were found there.

Ammunition and gun components were also located.

A 36-year-old Interlochen man was arrested for multiple warrants, drug crimes, having the stolen car, and possessing ammo.

A 35-year-old Traverse City woman was arrested on multiple warrants, as well.