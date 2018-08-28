Two Arrested in Connection to Home Invasion from June of This Year

The Michigan State Police made two arrests in connection with a home invasion in Alcona County.

In June, a safe was stolen which contained jewelry and a large amount of cash from a home in Mikado Township.

22 year-old Jeffrey Baker Jr. and 24 year-old Tiffany Voss, both of Almont, were arraigned on multiple charges.

Voss is beging charged with one count of Home Invasion in the 2nd Degree and is currently released on bond.

Baker is charged with one count of Home Invasion in the 2nd Degree and one count of Safe Breaking and is in custody for parole violations.

If convicted, Voss could face up to 15 years in prison, and Baker could face life in prison.

Troopers were able to recover the stolen property.