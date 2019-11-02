Two Arrested for Trying to Make Meth in Alpena County

Narcotics detectives booked two men in Alpena for allegedly making meth earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team learned the two men were attempting to make meth.

Following a short investigation, police stopped the car they were in and its driver and two passengers were identified and questioned.

A search of the vehicle ultimately turned up meth-making components.

37-year-old Ronal Marshall and 26-year-old Cole Godin, both of Alpena, were taken into custody.

They’re facing multiple drug-making charges and are lodged in the Alpena County Jail 100 thousand dollar bonds.

Both were passengers in the car, but the driver was also arrested for providing false information and for several outstanding warrants.