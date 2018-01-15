Two Arrested for Selling Drugs in Antrim County

Two people were arrested for selling drugs in Antrim County.

Last Wednesday TNT got a tip saying two men were selling narcotics from a house on Elm St in the Village of Central Lake.

Detectives located the home and suspects and started surveilling them.

A search warrant was granted and from that searched detectives say they seized a substantial amount of packaged heroin, along with a small amount of marijuana, and suspected drug proceeds.

Authorities also seized packaging materials and narcotic paraphernalia.

Two people were arrested, a 47-year-old man from Detroit and a 40-year-old man from Central Lake.

They were arrested for several parole violations along with drug trafficking charges.

Both are lodged in the Antrim County Jail on the felony charges.

Names are withheld pending arraignment.