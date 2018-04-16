Two Arrested for Making Meth after Woman Reports Finding Meth Lab in Garbage

An elderly woman called for an ambulance saying she had inhaled toxic fumes from a meth lab.

It happened in the Village of Bellaire on Friday.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly woman called 911 requesting an ambulance after she had found what could be a one-pot meth lab.

The lab was in her garbage container and was still active and smoking.

She had opened her garbage container and inhaled the toxic fumes coming from the meth lab.

The Sheriff’s Office and Bellaire Police responded to the scene.

Once there they found the possible meth lab and called TNT for assistance.

A search warrant was obtained, which is said to have found equipment and chemicals used to make meth.

This search led to two men being arrested for making meth, a 47-year-old and a 26-year-old, both from Bellaire.

Those men are Deairus Neal and Allin Griffis.

They were lodged in the Antrim County Jail and face charges of manufacturing meth.