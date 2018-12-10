Two Arrested for Drugs, Domestic Violence After Suspicious 911 Call

Gaylord troopers arrested two people for possession of drugs after a domestic violence investigation.

Police arrested 25 year-old Chelsea Duty of Gaylord and 44 year-old Jeremy Phillips of Flint after responding to a “suspicious situation” call in Otsego County.

Duty originally called police, but later tried to call off the response not wanting an officer to respond.

Troopers continued to the residence and found that Duty had been assaulted by Phillips, who had fled the scene.

Police ultimately located and arrested Phillips, also finding substances suspected to be methamphetamine and LSD.

He was charged with Possession of Meth, and Domestic Violence.

Duty was also arrested for possession related charges.