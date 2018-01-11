Two Arrested for Bringing Drugs to Sell in Wexford County

Two men were arrested for bringing narcotics into Wexford County.

On Monday TNT Detectives got information that suspects from Grand Rapids were headed to Wexford County to sell illegal narcotics.

Police were able to locate the suspects, two men.

They say the men did have suspected heroin and crystal meth in their possession and had delivered or sold the drugs in Haring Township.

The two men were identified as 34-year-old Jason Matthews, known as J, and 34-year-old David Dawe, known as D.

Both men are from Grand Rapids.

They were arrested and charged with delivery of heroin, conspiracy to deliver heroin, delivery of crystal meth, and conspiracy to deliver crystal meth.

Matthews was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Both men were given a $500,000 cash bond.