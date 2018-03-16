Two Arrested for Alleged Drug Offenses in Cadillac School Zone

Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Cadillac.

On Wednesday the Traverse Narcotics Team was contacted by the Cadillac Police.

Cadillac Police had gotten a tip about drug related activity that was happening in Cadillac.

TNT began investigating and were granted a search warrant of a suspect’s home.

The search is said to have found what could be crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun.

The home was also inside a school zone.

The investigation lead to two people being taken into custody, 37-year-old Jeffrey Nicholson and 33-year-old Eva Maneke.

Detectives say the two conspired to deliver crystal meth.

Maneke was arrested at the house while Nicholson was arrested at work.

Nicholson faces nine charges the include delivery or manufacture of meth, possession within a school zone, and maintaining a drug house.

Maneke was charged with five felonies that include possession of meth within a school zone, conspiracy to deliver meth, and maintaining a drug house.

She also had two warrants for her arrest, one for child neglect out of Osceola County and a criminal bench warrant for probation violation out of Wexford County.