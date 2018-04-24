Two Arrested During Investigation into Counterfeit Bills

Two men have been arrested after they were reportedly passing counterfeit bills.

The investigation started when the Mason County Sheriff got a call of someone trying to pass $200 in counterfeit $20 bills.

This was at the Northside Market in Pere Marquette Township on Saturday.

A customer witnessed the incident and was able to give deputies the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.

Deputies tracked the suspect to a home in Hamlin Township.

That’s where they say the suspect was printing money.

And while they were talking to the suspect, detectives learned about an armed robbery that happened in Ludington on Friday.

The investigation continued and throughout the day and night on Saturday investigators conducted interviews and searched several locations in Hamlin, Pere Marquette, and Eden Township.

During those searches they found $1800 in counterfeit money, $200 suspected of being stolen from the Northside Market, and evidence linked to the armed robbery.

Two people have been arrested connected to his investigation.

They are 17-year-old Jarod Smith of Ludington, who has been charged with publishing counterfeit money, using a computer to commit a crime, and possession of marijuana.

And 28-year-old Derek Routley, also of Ludington.

He has been charged with armed robbery and felony firearm.

The case remains under investigation.