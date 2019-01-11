Two Arrested After “Violent Home Invasion” Injures Three in Leelanau County

Police in Leelanau County are investigating what they’re calling a violent home invasion.

Just before 8 o’clock Thursday night, deputies responded to a home on South Kasson St. in Cedar for an assault.

Once on scene, deputies found three men suffering from severe injuries inside the home.

A 78 year-old had head and stab wounds, a 55 year-old suffered several blows to the head with a flashlight, and a 56 year-old had severe stab wounds to his chest and back.

All three were hospitalized.

Deputies soon learned that a 25 year-old woman known to the family, entered the home uninvited with a 33 year-old man.

The suspects allegedly forced a 77 year-old woman into a bedroom to help them find valuable items to steal.

And after the alleged assault, both left the scene in a Suzuki, which was later spotted by an off-duty Wexford County Detective on M-115.

Police pursued the Suzuki for 20 miles through Wexford and Manistee Counties, before the vehicle rolled over and the suspects were taken into custody.

The Glen Arbor woman and the Interlochen man are currently lodged in the Leelanau County Jail on attempted murder, armed robbery, and home invasion 1st degree charges.