Two Arrested After Being Found In Stolen Vehicle From Indiana

A vehicle stolen in Indiana was recovered by the state police after troopers stopped the car.

On Saturday, troopers pulled over a vehicle on 19 Rd. in Wexford County’s Antioch Township.

Police say the black four-door Cadillac had been driving erratically.

While conducting their investigation, troopers learned the car had been reported as stolen from Whitley County, Indiana.

Troopers identified the driver of the vehicle as 22-year-old Jenna Vanhorn and a passenger as 25-year-old Deandrew Halliburton.

The car was seized and both were arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

They were charged with possessing a stolen vehicle.

Vanhorn was also charged with operating without a license.

Both are being held on a $75,000 bond.

Troopers are continuing to work with Indiana authorities to collect additional evidence and return the car.