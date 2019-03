The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two additional suspects relating to a January homicide investigation.

36 year-old Terri Lemerand and 38 year-old Matthew Lemarand are both charged with lying to investigators in the homicide investigation of the murder of Jon Paul Dirette.

No additional details are being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

This is new information regarding a January shooting investigation.

Law Enforcement say that on January 13th, three masked men entered a home with rifles, shooting and killing Jon Paul Dirette.

In February, those three men were arrested and charged in fatal shooting.

MI News 26 will continue to follow this story.