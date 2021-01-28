Twin Lake Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth, Caught with Several Grams and Large Amount of Money
Posted On January 28, 2021
A Twin Lake woman is behind bars after being busted with several grams of meth.
Police say, they stopped the woman Wednesday evening near Old US-17 in Lake Township.
During the stop, police discovered the woman was driving with a suspended license leading to a search of the car.
Police say they found meth, ketamine, and a large amount of money.
The woman was arrested and taken to Roscommon County Jail.