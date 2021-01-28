- Advertisement -
Twin Lake Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth, Caught with Several Grams and Large Amount of Money

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 28, 2021
A Twin Lake woman is behind bars after being busted with several grams of meth.

Police say, they stopped the woman Wednesday evening near Old US-17 in Lake Township.

During the stop, police discovered the woman was driving with a suspended license leading to a search of the car.

Police say they found meth, ketamine, and a large amount of money.

The woman was arrested and taken to Roscommon County Jail.

