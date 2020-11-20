Tustin Man in Osceola County Jail for Possession of Meth

A traffic stop led to a Tustin man being arrested for drugs.

Police say they pulled over 34-year-old Eric Lee Shimel, Wednesday night in Rose Lake Township.

During the stop, police found Shimel had a warrant for his arrest.

After being arrested troopers say they found a small bag of meth in his pant pocket.

The suspect was taken to Osceola County Jail and has a $30,000 bail.

His next court date is December 12,2020.