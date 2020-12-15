Tustin Man Arrested for Accosting Child, Exposing Himself

Back in July police say a 34-year-old Tustin man exposed himself to a minor.

The victim told a family member, this man, Anthony Schwartz drove her down a secluded road and exposed himself.

The family member told police and further investigation led to police issuing a warrant.

At the time the warrant was issued the suspect was in Osceola County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Once released he was taken to Wexford County Jail.

Schwartz has been arraigned and has a $25,000 bond.

He is due back in court on December 29, 2020.