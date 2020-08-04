Trump Grants Whitmer Request to Extend Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 Assistance Through End of Year

President Donald Trump had granted Governor Whitmer’s request to extend the Michigan National Guard coronavirus relief service through the end of the year.

Use of the National Guard was set to expire August 21st.

“Since COVID-19 was first discovered in our state, the Michigan National Guard has been a crucial part of our emergency response, from conducting testing and screening, distributing personal protective equipment, and assisting at food banks across the state” said Governor Whitmer.

Members of the Guard will now get federal pay and benefits for helping with the Michigan COVID-19 response.

“Our dedicated guardsmen and women will continue to be a crucial part of our recovery efforts moving forward. I thank the president for granting my request, and implore him to work with Congress on a bipartisan recovery package that protects American families, frontline workers, and small business owners. The only way we will get through this is if leaders in the federal government put partisan games aside and work together to save lives.”

Whitmer sent a letter to Trump on July 10 requesting the extension.

The President has imposed a 25 percent state cost share from August 21 to December 31, 2020.